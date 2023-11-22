Sabey Data Centers and JetCool Technologies has published results from their ongoing collaboration, a partnership first launched in September 2023, that signifies dedication to exploring breakthroughs in advanced cooling solutions for high-density chips, setting a precedent for sustainable and efficient data centre operation.

As Sabey Data Centers undergoes further development to accommodate high-density IT deployments, the innovative cooling solutions provided by JetCool offer a unique opportunity.

JetCool’s technology provides enhanced cooling efficiency without the need for extensive changes to existing infrastructure, serving as a bridge for Sabey customers seeking to improve the efficiency of their IT infrastructure without undergoing a complete overhaul.

In the collaboration results, the documented deployment reveals how the JetCool SmartPlate System, with its approach to direct-to-chip liquid cooling, can improve thermal management and reduce energy consumption in existing data centre setups. Notable early findings from Sabey and JetCool’s practical experiment include:

Power efficiency: The SmartPlate System realised a 13.5% reduction in power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled servers

The SmartPlate System realised a 13.5% reduction in power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled servers Thermal management: The system achieved a 32% decrease in CPU to inlet temperature differential, leading to lower cooling energy usage

In the shift towards liquid cooling within the data centre industry, JetCool’s SmartPlate System becomes a practical bridge for data centres. Given the growing focus on AI and HPC investments, there’s a rising demand for colocation facilities capable of supporting high-density IT deployments. The SmartPlate System offers a pragmatic and cost-efficient answer, enabling Sabey’s clients to implement higher-density servers without the financial implications associated with a complete liquid cooling overhaul, particularly in pre-existing air-cooled environments.