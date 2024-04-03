R&M, the globally active developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, is expanding its Freenet cabinet system. New to the range is the Freenet Superior line, a heavy-duty version for data centres. It rounds off the in-house portfolio of network cabinets launched in 2023.

The Freenet Network Cabinets from R&M are based on a uniform frame construction in accordance with the 19inch scheme. The base frame can be upgraded with cross rails to the superior version with a load capacity of 1,500kg. The cabinets are, therefore, suitable for installing a larger number of heavy devices. Areas of application are company, edge, modular and colocation data centres. The cabinet system makes it possible to flexibly plan infrastructures in computer rooms and adapt them to new requirements.

Data centres can screw the Freenet Superior cabinets together to form seamless rack rows. Closed cold aisle corridors and cubes can be set up in combination with sliding doors, roof elements, cable runs, screens and bulkheads.

R&M has developed electronically controlled and mechanically operated door systems for containments. Roof elements for corridors are available with a lowering mechanism, which reacts automatically in the event of a fire. Roof elements made of glass, polycarbonate and LED lighting can create a bright working environment.

There are air guide plates for the individual cabinets that can be used to strictly separate cooling air and waste heat. For the cabinet roof there are fans with pre-installed thermostats. Doors with 75% perforation allow a high flow of cooling air. The doors have an opening angle of 270°, making devices and cables easy to reach.

Modular system

The Freenet cabinet range is a modular system. The racks can be configured for a wide range of applications, such as offices, LANs, server rooms and data centres. They are particularly suitable for high cabling density. They are available in widths of 600 and 800mm and depths of 800, 1000 and 1,200mm. With a height of 2.27cm, 48 height units fit inside. The DCIM software inteliPhy net from R&M can support infrastructure planning.

R&M is integrating its new vertical cable management with access per height unit. It helps to lay patch cords neatly and keep the arrangement clear. Patch errors can be detected quickly. There are also mounting options for multi-plugs and sensors. For individual fittings, the Freenet range offers rails, brackets, cable routing and trays, separators, shelves and drawers. The 19″ plug-ins are depth-adjustable. Side and rear walls can be locked. In addition, R&M offers various sensors, access control systems and cooling units.

The Freenet cabinets are delivered by R&M as a space-saving flat-pack version or – to reduce packaging material and installation time – pre-assembled. R&M manufactures the cabinets in its own plants in Europe and China. Customers receive a five-year product warranty.

