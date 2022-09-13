Airtel has announced that Nxtra has partnered with Bloom Energy to deploy a low-environmental-impact fuel cell installation at its data centre in Karnataka, reducing carbon emissions through a cleaner, hydrogen ready fuel supply.

Nxtra will be the first data centre company in India to deploy fuel cell technology to reduce carbon emissions at its data centres while unlocking cost and sustainability benefits.

Nxtra plans to start the unit on non-combusted natural gas and then switch to 50% hydrogen in the future without any significant investment. The natural gas-powered cells will be used for primary generation with utility electrical grid and generators as backup sources.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Tapadia, COO, Nxtra by Airtel says, “Nxtra is committed to set new benchmarks in sustainability for the data centre industry and play a leading role as India emerges as leading data centre destination in APAC. With an ambition to reach net zero by 2031, we have embarked on our sustainability journey by making all possible efforts to adopt innovative energy solutions. Our partnership with Bloom Energy is a testament to our future-ready energy strategy to supply much cleaner energy to our data centres.

“Bloom Energy’s technology is distinctly capable of helping India meet its decarbonisation objectives as it transitions to a hydrogen economy,” says Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director, International Business Development, Bloom Energy. “We are proud to collaborate with Nxtra to support them in their pursuit of using clean, reliable and affordable power in their data centres.”

www.airtel.com

www.nxtra.com

www.bloomenergy.com