Infinidat has announced an expansion of its guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA) programme. Infinidat is making available the industry’s first cyber storage guarantee for recovery on primary storage – the InfiniSafe Cyber Storage guarantee. This ensures that enterprises and service providers recover and restore their data at near-instantaneous speed in the wake of a cyber-attack by using a guaranteed immutable snapshot dataset with a guaranteed recovery time of one minute or less. The company is also announcing a new performance guarantee across its InfiniBox platforms. The new guarantees join Infinidat’s existing 100% availability guarantee, which was announced in 2019.

“At our core, Infinidat consistently delivers unmatched enterprise SLAs and a differentiated customer experience that sets us apart and exemplifies our unconventional approach,” says Phil Bullinger, CEO, Infinidat. “With the introduction of our InfiniSafe Cyber Storage guarantee, our assured SLAs now span across availability, performance and recovery operations to meet the most demanding data centre requirements, demonstrating that our customers are always at the centre of what we do as a market leader.”

Cyber resilient storage is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cyber security and combat cyber-attacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure. In recent research, IDC found that 87% of organisations impacted by ransomware in the past year had to pay a ransom to recover their data. Infinidat helps organisations avoid having to pay the ransom, yet still retrieve their data, uncompromised and intact, through rapid cyber recovery. The company recently extended cyber resilience to its InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II enterprise storage platforms with the InfiniSafe Reference Architecture, allowing Infinidat to provide its immutability snapshot guarantee and the recovery time of immutable snapshots at one minute or less.

The InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II platforms for enterprise primary storage deployments are not only the most cyber resilient and reliable storage solutions in the industry, but also the highest performing. Given the powerful and consistent performance of the InfiniBox platforms, Infinidat is adding a performance guarantee. This performance guarantee assures customers that Infinidat’s primary storage platforms will outperform their existing storage products in their production environments. Infinidat works closely with customers to identify their specific needs for performance and analyse the requirements for each specific workload. Once the workload performance requirements are profiled, Infinidat will provide service level agreements aligned with the specific performance requirements profile and analysis of those workloads.

The InfiniBox SSA II provides lower latency than any other comparable enterprise storage platform in the industry, delivering an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency. This enables customers to have optimal application and workload performance, as well as substantial storage consolidation driving increased efficiency and reduced total cost.

From the earliest InfiniBox installations, Infinidat has earned an unprecedented reputation for product quality and reliability from an enterprise community that has zero tolerance for downtime. Every system is designed for zero downtime over the course of its lifecycle and comes with a 100% availability guarantee.

All four of the Infinidat SLA guarantees are available across all of Infinidat’s consumption models: FLX (Infinidat’s storage-as-a-service offering), Elastic Pricing, and traditional purchase.