MDC Data Centres is pleased to announce a $3.4 million investment in upgrading its data centre infrastructure. During the past year, the company has purchased state-of-the-art equipment from Bud Griffin & Associates to upgrade its MCA2 data centre.

This investment will enable MDC to offer improved quality of service to its clients, as well as stay up to date on the latest technologies and best practices in the industry. The partnership with BGA will provide MDC Data Centres with access to its expertise and resources, further enhancing the company’s commitment to providing top-notch data centre services to its customers.

“At MDC, our clients’ satisfaction and long-term relationships are our top priorities. We believe that investing in our infrastructure with top providers such as BGA is an investment for the success of our clients. This upgrade to our MCA2 data centre will provide improved quality of service to our customers and minimise the risk of downtime, ensuring that we continue to be a trusted partner for businesses,” says Ivan Eng, Strategic Planning Director at MDC.

BGA recognises that in today’s world there are no ‘typical’ network applications. Every company’s network is critical. BGA not only has the solutions, but also the knowledge and experience to support these application needs. Whether it is a large data centre or a remote site that requires single phase power and monitoring, BGA offers the technology and support to surpass its customers’ needs.