KIOXIA has introduced its 2nd generation SSDs, designed with PCIe5.0 interface technology. The company’s new KIOXIA CD8 Series data centre NVMe SSDs are optimised for hyperscale data centre and enterprise server-attached workloads, and utilise PCIe 5.0 interface technology, which doubles the bandwidth over PCIe 4.0 from 16 gigatransfers per second. The CD8 Series is now available for customer evaluation.

Based on KIOXIA’s 5th generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology, the CD8 Series utilises a proprietary KIOXIA controller and firmware, which can be customised to customer needs, and is housed in a 2.5in, 15mm Z-height form factor.

The new drives are designed to the PCIe 5.0, Open Compute Project (OCP) data centre NVMe SSD 2.0 and NVMe 1.4 specifications, and are well-suited to applications and use cases that include high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, caching layer, financial trading and analysis.

“PCIe 5.0 is expected to become the dominant interface in the next two to three years,” says Paul Rowan, Vice President SSD Marketing and Engineering, KIOXIA Europe GmbH. “With the introduction of the CD8 Series, KIOXIA is in the ideal situation to support those customers who wish to transition earlier to PCIe 5.0.”

