Interxion (a Digital Realty company) has announced that it is providing its customers located in Interxion’s Paris data centre campus with direct and secure access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via the new Oracle Cloud Paris Region.

Within Interxion Paris Digital Park (IPDP), Interxion’s largest campus in France located just 3KM from Paris, customers can deploy their critical infrastructure and be supported in their digital transformation by gaining access to one of the leading cloud and interconnection hubs in Europe and the fourth largest internet hub in the world.

The decision to open Oracle’s second cloud region in Paris, France, was made in direct response to the growing demand for hybrid cloud services emanating from the public sector, as well as enterprises and SMEs. This development marks the opening of Oracle’s 38th cloud region worldwide, which is one of the fastest expansions of a major cloud provider.

Christophe Negrier, SVP EMEA South, Cloud Business and Managing Director, Oracle France, comments: “After the opening of our first cloud region in Marseille, we have selected Interxion again to help deploy our critical infrastructure and offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via our newest cloud region in Paris. This relationship is based on a common objective to support the digital transformation of companies by limiting their environmental impact. Interxion France’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy has thus proved to be an important criterion of choice for us, particularly in view of their contribution to carbon neutrality for scopes one and two. In addition, Interxion’s use of renewable energy corresponds to Oracle’s commitment to sustainability and its pledge to power all Oracle Cloud regions worldwide with 100% renewable energy by 2025, which is already the case in all of our data centres in Europe.”

The opening of Oracle’s second cloud region with Interxion in France is a logical extension of its existing partnership, both at a local level, following the launch of its first cloud region in Marseille last year, and at a global level with Digital Realty. Through PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform, customers have access to top-tier cloud providers like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as well a platform of several densely populated connected data communities that includes over 1,500 enterprises, over 1,200 network service providers, and over 1,100 cloud and IT providers as of today, all via a single data centre provider.

Fabrice Coquio, SVP, Digital Realty & Managing Director, Interxion France, comments: “We are very excited to welcome Oracle’s second cloud region in France to Interxion. This partnership enriches our value offering for our customer communities by removing the barriers associated with the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments in the Paris market. It is also satisfying to see that our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our data centres was a key factor in Oracle’s decision to select Interxion again. We are proud to provide this level of service while supporting companies in their digital and environmental transformations.”