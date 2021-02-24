DigiPlex has acquired a plot of 110,000 m2, secured enough renewable power to support the development, as well as onsite water, planning and building permissions to construct five data centres for a major new campus site. This second DigiPlex datacentre site in Denmark will feature waste heat recovery technology to feed into the existing district heating system as part of a significant environmental sustainability commitment.

The campus will be constructed in Høje-Taastrup municipality to the west of Copenhagen in an area surrounded by industrial developments and is part of “The Finger-Plan” development’ strategy of the Greater Copenhagen Area. DigiPlex has secured enough electricity supply for the first phase, with an option to increase this to as much as 100MW as the campus grows. Five water-cooled data centres are planned with the majority of water requirements met by onsite wells and rainwater. This is in-line with DigiPlex’ commitment to reduce demand on mains water supplies. As part of the agreement DigiPlex will build a lake to collect rainwater for use in cooling as well as contribute to a storm-water basin to benefit the local community. Two cycle tracks and upgrades and extension to local roads will also be delivered as part of the development.

“We are seeing huge interest in sustainable data centre development in the Nordic region and continue to invest to capitalize on this trend. The acquisition of this major plot, plus the Norwegian land acquisition we announced last month, further strengthens DigiPlex ability to rapidly meet the need for data centre capacity from hyperscalers as well as local and international businesses requiring ultra-sustainable, cost effective colocation facilities,” says Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex. “Through close collaboration with all parties we already have power agreements, access to water, and all necessary building regulation approvals in place. We are ready to start campus construction and are already in discussion with a number of potential international customers.”

“We are very happy to welcome DigiPlex to Høje-Taastrup. Their data center campus will not only bring jobs, but also add value to the municipality. DigiPlex which is an environmentally sustainable datacentre will create development and invest in our local infrastructure and ecosystem. I’m also very pleased to announce that DigiPlex has kindly agreed to contribute to water reservoirs and to upgrade local roads as well as building new cycle paths. This will benefit the whole community”, comments Michael Ziegler, Mayor of Høje-Taastrup.

“Data center developments such as DigiPlex’ are exactly what we aim for to bring the advantages of the digitalization to Danish economy. The high-value services will cement Denmark’s already established reputation as a perfect location for these enablers of the sustainable digital economy. We are pleased to see DigiPlex expanding its current footprint in Denmark to now also include Høje-Taastrup,” comments Maria Tarp, Director, Invest in Denmark.

Carl H. Petersen of the CRT companies, who is selling the land, adds; “It was important to us that the new owner added value to the land and to the local community. In DigiPlex I know we have found the perfect owner. The company’s plans complement local development priorities, create opportunity for citizens and will deliver a highly sustainable campus and over DKK 22 million in infrastructure upgrades.”

DigiPlex has a total of seven data centres in the Nordic region, and opened new centres at Fetsund and Hobøl last year. An additional centre is under construction at Fetsund and 100,000 m2 of land has been purchased for an additional campus outside Oslo at Treklyngen industrial park in Ringerike.