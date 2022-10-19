Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a pioneering cloud colocation Proof of Concept (PoC), which demonstrates the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for global capital market customers. The testing represents a step towards greater services and automation for real-time raw data and trading applications, bringing capital market customers closer to leveraging the full benefits of the cloudification of market data.

In the PoC, Colt worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build virtual distribution Points of Presence (PoPs) in the AWS Cloud. This allows customers to lift and shift applications onto the cloud without the need for any physical infrastructure. This means services can be deployed rapidly, reducing service delivery SLAs from the usual weeks or months of traditional physical colocation in the exchange, to just days.

Arthur Rank, Global Director, Capital Market Solutions for Colt, says: “Capital market customers across the globe have increasingly been looking to the cloud to drive their digital transformations, but until now they have been limited by the inability of cloud service providers to facilitate multicast. The success of this PoC presents a huge opportunity for capital markets to move as many workloads into the cloud as possible and truly leverage the flexibility, agility and speed of the cloud.

“Colt has long been the leading connectivity provider for global capital markets and this ground-breaking PoC demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, market-leading services to the global market,” he adds.