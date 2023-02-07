atNorth has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire an additional site in Finland that will be converted to a third, state of the art, data centre for the business. The site, acquired from Tallberg Group, is located in greater Helsinki, and is a milestone in the company’s goal to scale ahead of increasing demand for high performance computing requirements.

The site is strategically located in the heart of the digital landscape in Helsinki and will have a total IT capacity of 15MW initially, and will be operational by Q3 2024. As part of atNorth’s continual commitment to sustainable operations, heat reuse systems will ensure that residual heat generated by the data centre will be recycled to heat local housing, similar to how its SWE01 data centre in Stockholm heats homes in its vicinity.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Nordics with a third site in Finland” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth. “With five operational sites across three Nordic countries and two more in development, this acquisition is a critical step in future proofing our offering and supports our goal to continue to be the service provider of choice in the region. As organisations are increasingly seeing the benefits of moving IT workloads to the Nordics, we are committed to extending our services in a sustainable and efficient manner to become the go-to decarbonisation platform for today and tomorrow’s global organisations”.

“The FIN02 site is a fantastic addition to our fast-growing portfolio of data centre sites across the Nordics” says Stephen Donovan, Chief Development Officer, atNorth. “The site provides access to Helsinki’s thriving technology ecosystem, and is ideally located to support the delivery of our high-performance, environmentally responsible, power efficient and cost-effective solutions.”