AirTrunk has begun the construction of its 110MW data centre, AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2), following a special jichinsai, or ceremony.

The traditional ceremony, performed by a Shinto Priest, included rituals to spiritually purify the site, paving the way for the safe and smooth construction.

Special guests in attendance included:

• Australian-based AirTrunk Founder and CEO, Robin Khuda.

• AirTrunk Head of Japan, Norihiro Matsushita.

• Other AirTrunk executives from Sydney and Singapore including the Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Safety Officer, and Chief Legal Officer.

• Senior executives from Daiwa House, TEPCO and Obayashi, who are partnering with AirTrunk on the development.

Located in West Tokyo, TOK2 will support Japan’s digitalisation as critical digital infrastructure to power the country’s acceleration to cloud technology.

Spanning more than 11.36 acres of land, TOK2 will be built with AirTrunk’s trademark speed, safety, reliability and efficiency for the company’s large technology customers.

The facility will service a major cloud availability zone and complements AirTrunk’s East Tokyo data centre, TOK1, that opened in November 2021.