Aggreko has opened a new depot in Stockholm in an effort to provide continued support to the growing Nordic data centre market.

According to Research and Market’s Nordic Data Centre Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027, the Nordic region witnessed investments totalling £4.89 billion in 2021, and is set to receive an additional £9.52 billion by 2027. In response to this growth, Aggreko has established a new facility in Stockholm, which will provide temperature control, contingency power and load bank testing services to the region.

John Fraser, Sector Development Manager for Data Centres at Aggreko, says, “The Nordic region has rapidly become recognised as an ideal location for the construction of data centres. This can largely be attributed to the availability of green energy sources in the region, as well as the free cooling potential that the climate provides.

“We’re seeing new hyperscale facilities crop up all the time, with each requiring temporary power and temperature control to support the build, as well as comprehensive load bank testing once it’s completed. With the colocation and edge markets also experiencing similar growth, it simply made sense to have a facility local to these data centres that can provide these services.”

Opened in May, the new depot will serve the capital and its surrounding regions, with the closest site previously located in Malmö, on Sweden’s south coast. As part of its day-to-day activities, the facility will also be responsible for the testing and repair of equipment.

John concludes, “When sourcing a contingency power, temperature control or load bank service, the proximity of the depot is always a key consideration. The distance between the data centre and the site can have a knock-on effect for logistics, lead times and more, so it is important that there are facilities in the local vicinity.

“This is especially critical for the Nordic region – with sites more remote and spread out geographically than in the FLAP markets, emergency equipment can take longer to reach its destination, leading to costly downtime.

“In the midst of a booming data centre market, it was a natural progression to construct a new facility to serve Central Sweden. The Nordics are truly world-leading in the data centre sector, so we look forwards to contributing to their current and future success.”