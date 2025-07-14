DigiCert opens registration for World Quantum Readiness Day

Author: Joe Peck

DigiCert, a US-based digital security company, today announced open registration for its annual World Quantum Readiness Day virtual event, which takes place on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. The company is also accepting submissions for its Quantum Readiness Awards. Both initiatives intend to spotlight the critical need for current security infrastructures to adapt to the imminent reality of quantum computing.

World Quantum Readiness Day is, according to DigiCert, a “catalyst for action, urging enterprises and governments worldwide to evaluate their preparedness for the emerging quantum era.” It seeks to highlight the growing urgency to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards and provide a “playbook” to help organisations defend against future quantum-enabled threats.

“Quantum computing has the potential to unlock transformative advancements across industries, but it also requires a fundamental rethink of our cybersecurity foundations,” argues Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “World Quantum Readiness Day isn’t just a date on the calendar, it’s a starting point for a global conversation about the urgent need for collective action to secure our quantum future.”

The Quantum Readiness Awards were created to celebrate organisations that are leading the charge in quantum preparedness.

Judges for the Quantum Readiness Awards include:

· Bill Newhouse, Cybersecurity Engineer & Project Lead, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, NIST

· Dr Ali El Kaafarani, CEO, PQShield

· Alan Shimel, CEO, TechStrong Group

· Blair Canavan, Director, Alliances PQC Portfolio, Thales

· Tim Hollebeek, Industry Technology Strategist, DigiCert

