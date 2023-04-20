Vertiv will showcase its latest innovations at Datacloud Global Congress, on April 25-27 2023 at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco. Vertiv will be presenting advancements in power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions for data centres at its stand #42, offering visitors the opportunity to discuss challenges with its team of experts and experience its innovative technology first-hand.

At the Vertiv booth, attendees will be able to experience guided virtual reality tours of Vertiv’s data centre solutions and enter a competition to win a Meta Quest 2 Headset. Visitors can also demo the new Vertiv XR app, a first-of-its-kind tool that allows data centre operators, IT managers and channel partners to visualise Vertiv products in the location they would occupy in any given facility. The virtual representation helps today’s data centre decision-makers by providing a convenient tool to plan their space and provide support after installation, with the intent of improving understanding of how the infrastructure will support their compute and impact the physical footprint.

Karsten Winther, EMEA President for Vertiv says, “We’re proud to be patron sponsors and look forward to showcasing Vertiv’s latest infrastructure solutions at Datacloud 2023. At our booth, visitors will have the chance to get hands-on with our products and explore their capabilities, thanks to our virtual and augmented reality experiences. We’re also excited to be partnering with MEEZA to share a success story that highlights how our integrated modular solutions can greatly benefit rapid data centre deployments.”

Vertiv speakers will contribute to these key sessions:

Keynote panel: what headwinds will challenge market growth in the next 3-5 years – 26 April, 09:20-10:00 CET, Genois Theatre, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

Join Stephen Liang, Chief Technology Officer and EVP, Infrastructure and Solutions at Vertiv, and other industry leaders for this must-attend session focusing on how to ride the wave in this fast growth market.

This panel will discuss:

How are we keeping up with growing demand with supply chain and inflation challenges?

How do we manage our cost base against economic headwinds?

Does sustainability matter if you’re not hitting revenue targets?

Rapid data centre deployment: MEEZA’s 4.9MW success in Qatar with Vertiv – 26 April, 15:40-15:55 CET, Guelfe Theatre, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

Karsten Winther, President EMEA, Vertiv

Fadi Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer, MEEZA

Gareth McElroy, Director of Technical Facilities, MEEZA

When a leading hyperscaler needed 4.9MW of computing power within 14 months, MEEZA relied on Vertiv’s prefabricated modular data centre solutions for fast and scalable deployment to support the tight timeline. Vertiv provided design, build, and installation services for 100 fully equipped prefabricated modules integrating critical power, thermal management, monitoring and control technologies – systems that are designed to work together. Now the largest hyperscale-compliant data centre in Qatar, it is a testament to MEEZA’s continued contribution toward connectivity and growth in the region.