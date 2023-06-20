The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) has announced that Ian Jeffs, the Infrastructure Solutions Group Country Manager at Lenovo UK & Ireland, has been appointed as Director and Chairman to usher in the next phase of cloud adoption and collaboration in the UK. With his extensive expertise in the technology industry and commitment to driving cloud innovation, Ian is well positioned to work with CIF’s CEO to lead it in its mission to promote best practices and standards within the cloud computing industry.

The CIF is an industry body dedicated to driving cloud adoption and supporting organisations in their digital transformation journeys. As Chairman, Ian will spearhead its strategic initiatives, collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to shape the future of cloud computing in the UK.

Ian re-joined the Lenovo family in 2020 after 12 years and was part of the first team to establish the PC business in the country after its acquisition of ThinkPad from IBM in 2004. With a career spanning 25 years in senior roles in PC and data centre industry, he has been successful in creating thriving sales, marketing and channel businesses in large technology organisations including Tech Data, Arrow and IBM.

David Terrar, CEO, CIF comments, “Ian brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the technology landscape. He has successfully led Lenovo’s UK ISG business, demonstrating strong leadership and fostering partnerships to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Ian’s appointment as Chairman of the CIF is a testament to his reputation and the trust placed in him by the industry.”

Under Ian’s guidance, the CIF aims to further its mission of promoting innovation, transparency, trust, accountability, equity, diversity, and inclusion in cloud services, helping their members do a better job. With his strategic vision and extensive industry knowledge, he will play a pivotal role in shaping policies, guidelines, and industry best practices, fostering innovation and advancing cloud adoption.

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Chairman at the Cloud Industry Forum,” says Ian. “Cloud computing is transforming businesses across industries, and it is crucial that we continue to foster collaboration and set industry standards to ensure its secure and efficient adoption. I look forward to working with the CIF and its members to drive innovation, enable digital transformation, take a stand on key issues, and shape the future of cloud technology.”