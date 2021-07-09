Pax8 has announced the acquisition of Resello, a cloud services distributor specializing in making as-a-service easy to understand, sell, and manage.

The acquisition enables Pax8 to expand to more than 40 countries across Europe and empowers its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation worldwide.

“Digital transformation has never been more urgent, and we are helping partners realize the benefits, value, and impact to businesses,” says John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “The acquisition enables us to continue to expand our presence into international markets, add localized support, and accelerate and scale cloud adoption worldwide.”

Based in the Netherlands, with a regional office in Germany, Resello has built a robust cloud services business spanning across more than 40 European countries, supporting partners in 15 languages. The company is an authorized Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider and cloud services distributor with a growing number of cloud services available in solution areas such as the modern workplace, cybersecurity, and infrastructure.

“As a fast-growing organization with a shared vision of accelerating cloud growth in the IT market, we are excited about the Pax8 acquisition,” comments Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Resello. “This alignment provides us with more resources to solve the challenges our partners face in the digital age so they can better automate, add value, and reach new growth trajectories. Together, we will be able to expand our partner base and have the technology and resources to meet the growing market demand for enterprise-grade cloud solutions.”

Street continues: “We are excited to welcome the Resello team and look forward to the incredible work we will do together.”