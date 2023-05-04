The last decade of digital transformation has turned most organisations today into true digital businesses. But the effectiveness and economics of cloud operating models have become top concerns. How to best secure, optimise, and automate hybrid cloud environments in the most effective manner is a significant challenge. To solve this problem, A10 Networks is announcing the combined solution of the Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and the new A10 next-generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), powered by Fastly, to enable automated, multi-layered security, and resilience.

As organisations seek to establish an efficient and effective cloud operating model, the combined technology enables a highly performant security solution at a strategic application ingress point that reduces false positives and automates security, empowering agility and effectiveness. The end solution ultimately helps deliver better cloud economics and business outcomes.

Improving the security and resiliency of hybrid cloud

The company is adding the A10 Next-Gen WAF, powered by Fastly, to its solution portfolio as an integrated add-on to its A10 Thunder ADC solution. Together, the A10 Thunder ADC and A10 Next-Gen WAF implementation provides a single solution to enhance web defences across software and hardware appliances installed in hybrid cloud environments. The solution can be deployed across multiple form factors, including virtual machines and hardware appliances.

Thunder ADC, in addition to providing advanced availability options, can perform DDoS protection, authentication, and protocol checks at scale. The integrated A10 Next-Gen WAF provides deep web application security services. As the solution sits at the primary application ingress point, a single deployment can efficiently front-end one, hundreds, or thousands of applications without the need for individual server end-point deployments. This enables faster time to market with secure application deployments.

“A10 Networks provides high-performance application delivery and security, and its solution is a natural fit for our next-gen WAF to help provide mutual customers with deep web application security for hybrid cloud environments. This is the first software and hardware application delivery controller implementation for Fastly, which expands our addressable market and provides A10 with the most advanced WAF technology for its customers,” says Emily Friedberg, Group Vice President, Global Partnerships at Fastly.

Protect applications while keeping overhead and disruption low

The A10 Thunder ADC and A10 Next-Gen WAF combine to provide a series of capabilities that outpace traditional stand-alone or existing web application firewalls. These include:

● Layered defence – counters modern web threats, and includes OWASP Top 10 mitigation, DDoS protection, authentication, and TLS/SSL decryption.

● Simplification via consolidation – converges under Thunder ADC as a fully integrated single appliance solution that is optimised with advanced load balancing, ADC caching, and the Fastly cloud service; customers have a single point of support with A10.

● Ease of use – no learning period for IT teams with near-zero false positives; almost 90% of Fastly users run in blocking mode, ensuring only bad traffic is stopped.

● Lower costs – provides superior protection with little or no tuning; uses a combination of thresholding, along with Fastly’s proprietary Network Learning Exchange (NLX) and SmartParse technology, to reduce false positives, for highly effective automated detection and blocking.

● Reduced risk – protects against modern attack vectors like account takeover (ATO), enumeration, and DDoS; integrates with popular DevOps and SIEM tools, making it a great fit for enterprise DevSecOps teams.

“When selecting a partner to deliver superior web application firewall security for our hybrid cloud solutions, Fastly was an obvious choice. It has been a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the last five years. Our combined solution will help customers ensure security and resiliency while reducing the operational overhead for security teams,” says Mikko Disini, VP of Product Line Management at A10 Networks.