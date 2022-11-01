Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DCIM is estimated at £2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of £2.9 billion by 2026, according to new research from Research and Markets.

Solutions, one of the segments analysed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach £2.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next seven-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led telecom and cloud service providers to experience unprecedented demand, causing concerns regarding the viability of data centres that are involved in hosting services for these operators. Data centres were facing capacity and power challenges even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with cooling issues accounting for nearly a third of unplanned outages.

Maximising the performance of data centres has always been a complex topic – even in normal conditions, and are now becoming even more challenging after the COVID-19 crisis. The heightened customer demand has resulted in a rising pressure on thermal and energy performance. Data centre operating teams now have the capability of monitoring thermal performance of the premises without being present on site.

Creating an immersive 3D digital replica of a data centre can help team members remotely monitor sites, enabling them to gain early alerts and insight into any concerning cooling and thermal metrics. Advanced DCIM platforms have been developed for supporting secure remote network access from remote locations, thereby allowing employees to complete their work from virtually any location.

The DCIM market in the U.S. is estimated at £1.1 billion in 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of £191.8 million by the year 2026, trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.