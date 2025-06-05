Castrol launches new fluid management service

Author: Joe Peck

Castrol, a British multinational lubricants company owned by BP, known for its presence in the automotive industry, has launched a new fluid management service for data centre liquid cooling, addressing a critical gap as the industry transitions away from traditional air-cooling systems.

Announced at the Datacloud Global Congress 2025 in Cannes, France, Castrol’s new service model aims to cover all four phases of the data centre operation lifecycle: system start-up, ongoing maintenance, break-fix support, and fluid disposal. The approach is designed to help remove operational barriers in the adoption of liquid cooling in data centres.

“Data centre operators recognise the benefits of liquid cooling but need assurance around long-term fluid management,” states Peter Huang, Global Vice President of Data Centre Thermal Management at Castrol. “Castrol has delivered fluid services for the automotive industry for decades – we’re now bringing this proven expertise to data centres with a service model that supports optimal performance throughout the entire lifecycle.”

The four-phase service includes:

1. System start-up support with fluid installation, filtration, system flushing, and certificates of analysis.

2. Ongoing maintenance, such as laboratory testing, dynamic monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smart dosing capabilities.

3. ‘Break-fix’ service, including telephone assistance, virtual engineering support, on-site response, and spare fluid availability.

4. Support with fluid collection and disposal.

Castrol’s service launch comes at a time when the data centre industry faces mounting pressure to improve cooling efficiency. Recent industry research indicates that traditional air-cooling systems struggle to handle increased computing demands from AI and edge computing applications, with 74% of data centre experts believing immersion cooling is now essential to meet current power requirements.

“Our aim with this new service model is to remove the operational and technical uncertainties that have slowed liquid cooling adoption,” says Andrea Zunino, Global Offer Development Manager at Castrol. “Within liquid cooling systems, the fluid represents a single point of failure – degraded conditions can reduce cooling capacity and lead to equipment failure. We’re going beyond just fluid supply to deliver structured support at every stage, giving data centre operators the confidence they need to embrace liquid cooling.”

The new service model will be deployed globally through Castrol’s partner network. All services will be delivered with third-party suppliers. The availability and rollout of certain services may vary by location and may be introduced at different times depending on regional factors.

