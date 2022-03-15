Delphis Group uses the Wattsense IoT solution to communicate with HVACR systems and easily make them more efficient.

Interoperability in HVACR systems

Interoperability was a constant challenge for Delphis when deploying its services. How to get different types of equipment and brands to connect, communicate and exchange data with each other without restriction?

The long hours of development needed to create an interoperable connector just for the deployment of Delphis products would increase prices and take the focus away from their core offering.

Wattsense, a connectivity IoT solution for small and medium buildings, allows Delphis to quickly connect and monitor buildings using the Box, an interoperable universal connector. This remotely managed IoT device collects data and controls equipment through the Cloud. It is compatible with ten communication protocols.

“When IoT technology was not very mature, we decided to build a whole building management stack on our own as we couldn’t find a trustworthy and affordable 3rd party platform. We learned that a Building Management technology stack involves at least three layers (Equipment connectivity, Semantics, and Analytics). It is very hard to excel in all of them. Having Wattsense focusing only on Equipment Connectivity took a big burden out of our backs and helped us accelerate the core features of our offering,” explains Thanos Daskalopoulos, Chief Innovation Officer at Delphis.

Building connectivity is essential for Proptechs such as Delphis, focusing on making HVACR more efficient.

IoT solutions for building connectivity

Delphis needs to connect directly to different types of equipment such as AHUs, rooftops, energy meters, elevators, escalators, or already installed BMS systems to collect data for analytics take over control sequences for optimization or grid flexibility.

Delphis has installed 43 Wattsense Boxes in 14 airports, two shopping malls/retail stores, nine food retail stores, and one education campus.

The Delphis team uses the Box to:

Generate KPIs for equipment performance,

Serve as a gateway for other control services.

“Usually, our customers are responsible for doing the installation of the Box under our guidance, and sometimes we do the installation for them,” says Thanos.

Game-changing results

Thanks to the plug-and-play installation of the Box, its lower costs, and intuitive user console, with fewer resources Delphis can handle more projects. For installation and commissioning with Wattsense, the Delphis team spends only 2-3 hours.

“Our digital services need less troubleshooting. Wattsense’s outstanding support team is like having more internal team members,” concludes Thanos.

“A plug and play device for the BAS integration industry has been for years simply unimaginable. Wattsense is now unlocking the dream by combining an exceptional product-service approach with near to real-time customer service. The super-simple installation and configuration process make it our ‘look no further’ choice of one single integration gateway for multiple applications. At the same time, the growing libraries and other automation features being regularly released are convincing us every day that with Wattsense, this plug-and-play future is actually not that far away.”