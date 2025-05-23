VAST Data unveils its operating system for the ‘thinking machine’

Author: Joe Peck

VAST Data, a technology company focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning computing infrastructure, today announced the result of nearly a decade of development with the unveiling of the VAST AI Operating System (OS), a platform purpose-built for the next wave of AI breakthroughs.

As AI redefines the fabric of business and society, the industry again finds itself at the dawn of a new computing paradigm – one where great numbers of intelligent agents will reason, communicate, and act across a global grid of millions of GPUs that are woven across edge deployments, AI factories and cloud data centres. To make this world accessible, programmable, and operational at extreme scale, a new generation of intelligent systems requires a new software foundation.

The VAST AI OS is the product of nearly ten years of engineering with the aim to create an intelligent platform architecture that can harness the new generation of AI supercomputing machinery and unlock the potential of AI at scale. The platform is built on VAST’s Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture, a parallel distributed system architecture – making it possible to parallelise AI and analytics workloads, federate clusters into a unified computing and data cloud, and then feed new AI workloads with high amounts of data from one tier of storage. Today, DASE clusters support over 1 million GPUs around the world in many of the world’s most data-intensive computing centres.

The scope of the AI OS is broad and is intended to consolidate disparate legacy IT technologies into one modern offering.

“This isn’t a product release — it’s a milestone in the evolution of computing,” says Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “We’ve spent the past decade reimagining how data and intelligence converge. Today, we’re proud to unveil the AI Operating System for a world that is no longer built around applications — but around agents.”

The AI OS consists of every aspect of a distributed system to run AI at a global scale: a kernel to run platform services on from private to public cloud, a runtime to deploy AI agents with, eventing infrastructure for real-time event processing, messaging infrastructure, and a distributed file and database storage system that can be used for real-time data capture and analytics.

In 2024, VAST previewed the VAST InsightEngine – a service that extracts context from unstructured data using AI embedding tools. If the VAST InsightEngine prepares data for AI using AI, VAST AgentEngine is how AI now comes to life with data – an auto-scaling AI agent deployment runtime that aims to equip users with a low-code environment to build workflows, select reasoning models, define agent tools, and operationalise reasoning.

The AgentEngine features a new AI agent tool server that provides support for agents to invoke data, metadata, functions, web search, or other agents using them as MCP-compatible tools. AgentEngine allows agents to assume multiple personas with different purpose and security credentials, and provides secure, real-time access to different tools. The platform’s scheduler and fault-tolerant queuing mechanisms are also intended to ensure agent resilience against machine or service failure.

Just as operating systems ship with pre-built utilities, the VAST AgentEngine will feature a set of open-source agents that VAST will release (one per month). Some personal assistants will be tailored to industry use cases, whereas others will be designed for general purpose use. Examples include:

● A reasoning chatbot, powered by all of an organisation’s VAST data

● A data engineering agent to curate data automatically

● A prompt engineer to help optimise AI workflow inputs

● An agent agent, to automate the deployment, evaluation, and improvement of agents

● A compliance agent, to enforce data and activity level regulatory compliance

● An editor agent, to create rich media content

● A life sciences researcher, to assist with bioinformatic discovery

In the spirit of enabling organisations to build on the VAST AI OS, VAST Data will be hosting VAST Forward, a series of global workshops, both in-person and online, throughout the year. These workshops will include training on components of the OS and sessions on how to develop on the platform.

