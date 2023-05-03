Vultr has announced the latest expansion of its global footprint in Tel Aviv, Israel, to provide democratised access to cloud infrastructure to the growing technology ecosystem in the country. With the addition of Tel Aviv and its new location in Manchester, England, Vultr is continuing its cadence of global expansion by moving closer to eclipsing the data centre availability offered by the big three hyperscale cloud providers.

The Tel Aviv data centre location puts Vultr on the map in Israel, where AWS and Azure have yet to establish availability zones. Vultr offers full-stack infrastructure in both Tel Aviv and Manchester, including cloud and GPU compute, Kubernetes clusters, managed databases, storage-as-a-service, and more. Establishing access to infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) in Israel is the latest advance in Vultr’s quest to provide full-stack infrastructure services in geographic regions underserved by the hyperscale cloud providers and democratise access to affordable cloud services for all organisations.

Vultr’s availability in Tel Aviv now means that organisations with operations in Israel can access cloud compute infrastructure and services domestically to work locally and collaborate globally while maintaining data compliance and minimising costly data transfer fees. The same applies to Vultr’s Manchester data centre location, which complements Vultr’s presence in London and fortifies Vultr’s already-solid position in the UK and beyond.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, BBT.live uses Vultr for compute instances with its secured network connectivity solution, BeBroadband, enabling service providers to offer uncomplicated connectivity to their startup and enterprise customers around the world.

“Vultr’s adaptable model and exceptional engagement allow us to set up our Points of Presence (PoPs) on demand and deliver our services within a matter of hours rather than weeks to expand our business to new geographies rapidly,” says Erez Zelikovitz, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer at BBT.live. “We are delighted that Vultr is available at a Tel Aviv data centre, close to our headquarters, which complements our already extensive list of locations across North America, Europe, and Asia where BeBroadband-Cloud PoPs are hosted.”

“By bringing affordable, enterprise-grade cloud services to organisations around the world, Vultr is levelling the playing field for businesses striving to introduce breakthrough innovation in startup nations like Israel,” says J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Vultr is breaking the big three hyperscalers’ stranglehold on customers in need of cloud infrastructure, who must endure the lock-in and exorbitant pricing associated with these inflexible cloud behemoths in exchange for IaaS access that isn’t customised to each organisation’s unique profile of needs.”

Technology, digital, and cyber security startups, alongside established enterprises in the country, now need high-performance cloud resources. Vultr is stepping into the market to provide access to flexible cloud resources – spanning from bare metal options to GPU compute available on demand. Vultr ensures that access to these valuable resources isn’t limited to just the tech giants. Businesses looking to power generative AI solutions like ChatGPT or run other compute-intensive applications can now leverage the flexibility and cost-saving advantages Vultr brings to an ever-growing number of data centre locations.

Vultr will host two events in Tel Aviv for the launch of its availability in Israel. A media breakfast briefing at The Norman Hotel on 16 May, from 9:30-10:30 am IST, and The industry event, Cloud as You Are, at Pop & Pope on 16 May, from 6:00- 8:00 pm IST.