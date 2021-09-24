Stellium Data Centres is pleased to announce a key sales appointment in line with the company’s ongoing commitment and growth strategy in Scotland.

Greig Scott has been appointed sales executive for Scotland and will be based in Aberdeen. He joins Stellium from the UK telecommunications network provider and ISP Converged Communication Solutions. With 15 years’ experience in IT related sales, Greig has spent the last decade in internet, network, and digital infrastructure solutions for large enterprise, including three years at Commsworld and over six years at IFB driving growth with large clients. With his comprehensive sales experience, Greig brings the knowledge to help Stellium develop opportunities that will meet the growing demand for data centre services from Scottish businesses.

Gerry Murray, chief operating officer at Stellium, comments: “This an exciting time for Stellium as the company continues to experience rapid growth. Stellium is committed to being part of the growth of the Scottish ICT sector, the enhancement of the Scottish data centre proposition and national and international connectivity in the region.

“We are delighted to have Greig on board with his proven sales and key account management experience earned at leading companies in the UK. He will undoubtedly help us strengthen and further develop our business propositions and complement our growing sales and business development services team.”

Greig Scott says: “Stellium’s data centre and network services proposition will make a profound impact on the Scottish and UK digital infrastructure landscape. I am delighted to have joined the sales team at Stellium and look forward to maximising the major growth opportunities that exist for our data centre and network services in Scotland. Bringing services closer to the end user has never been more important now that organisations are looking for increased reliability, better cost optimisation, more autonomy, lower latency, and the ability to innovate. Stellium’s data centre suite of co-location and network services will ensure they have the resilient infrastructure and low latency necessary to do this.”