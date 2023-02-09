nLighten has announced that its edge data centres will begin operations in Germany this year. With 10 strategic locations in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich, Nuremberg and Stuttgart, customers will have access to a human-size, low latency data centre platform with strategic proximity to their end-users. nLighten’s select locations are well matched to Germany’s distributed economy, with a local presence in key economic zones and aim to provide users within the region with a latency of 2-6ms.

This advanced edge data centre platform is a step forward offering for companies wanting to place compute, content or applications closer to their users. I Squared has committed more than $500 million of equity to support nLighten’s growth plans across Europe to deliver solutions for both existing and emerging low-latency applications.

“We are very excited to provide our services in Germany,” says Harro Beusker, CEO and Co-Founder of nLighten. “We believe that Germany is one of the best places to launch our edge data centre platform with presence in all key economic hubs. From here we will expand into several other European markets.”

The nLighten infrastructure model collaborates with the utility sector to support emissions reduction through grid stabilisation and the recovery and export of heat to the community. This creates a new virtuous cycle between increasing data consumption and environmental sustainability.

“The motivation to create nLighten came from our desire to make data centres local, to provide for evolving data use and environmental functions in the community,” says Chad McCarthy, CTO and Co-Founder of nLighten.

Target markets and ecosystem

nLighten serves companies that require a nearby data centre, or multiple locations across Germany. nLighten creates direct links between customers and service providers, enabling a scalable open digital marketplace running on its infrastructure. This offers enterprises and business partners an extensive ecosystem of carrier-neutral and supplier-agnostic solutions including B2B connectivity, content delivery, networks and cloud services.

The company works closely with industry partners, like telcos, cloud providers and system integrators, who advise nLighten customers and offer their services in the data centres. nLighten data centres are both digital and physical marketplaces, providing modern, comfortable office and meeting facilities.