Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group has unveiled its new range of All Flash Array (AFA) storage area network (SAN) offerings to help businesses today while better equipping them for their digital transformation journey needs of tomorrow.

The new hybrid cloud solution is Lenovo’s latest offering in their data management portfolio, as Lenovo continues to build momentum as the fastest growing all flash storage vendor globally.

The new storage solutions, DM5100F SAN and DM5000F SAN, bring best in-class data management down to a starting price of under $15k. They include comprehensive features such as integrated cloud connectivity, storage efficiency, encryption, built-in data protection, security, and consistent performance, while offering a reliable and secure base for businesses to build their IT infrastructure around.

Lenovo’s ThinkSystem DM5100F SAN and DM5000F SAN are the first to market with complete upgrade paths from block only to Unified (block, file and object) storage. Powered by ONTAP data management software, these latest solutions have upgradeable software packages to suit the needs of organisations today and as they grow in the future.

Key capabilities of these devices include:

Performance: Consistent low-latency controls via adaptive Quality of Service (QoS) and service level provisioning to also cater for additional workloads like AI and Data Analytics

Industry-leading solutions for backup, Disaster Recovery (DR), automated data tiering and burst workload management ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring: Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to uncover risk factors and opportunities to improve system health, availability, and security

Data protection: Built-in, easy-to-use backup/restore and DR, integrated with third party software including Veeam and Commvault

Marco Pozzoni, Director, EMEA Storage Sales, Lenovo ISG says, “Our company mission to provide smarter technology for all is directly reflected in these new solutions. Traditional storage solution packages come with all capabilities built-in, raising the costs and making storage expensive for all businesses. We’ve decided to address this issue and offer solutions that help companies, irrespectively of the growth stage they are at. The DM5100F SAN and DM5000F SAN are both fully upgradeable from a hardware and software perspective, giving businesses a richer data management platform that grows as they do.

“With flexible working arrangements looking to be a more permanent factor in our lives, businesses need to be able to ensure that mission critical functions remain online in both a secure and effective way. Our tests have achieved efficiency rates of up to 20:1 when running virtual machines, and up to 3:1 in other more data intensive environments. These ratings dramatically lower the total cost of ownership of data storage, which combined with our flexible software and hardware packages provides businesses with an industry leading solution that meets their needs now and in the future.”

This launch also highlights Lenovo’s ongoing commitment to its channel partners. Lenovo is giving its Lenovo Data Champions, an exclusive community for Lenovo brand lovers and tech fans, including 10 channel partners, help, pricing support and access to these innovative data management solutions.