Customer needs, workloads, and applications are constantly and rapidly evolving and expanding. Data centres must maintain scalable performance and at the same time find the agility to keep up without expensive hardware refreshes and expansions.

Enter the Xilinx composable data centre. A disruptive new architecture that will enable enterprises and cloud providers to dynamically reconfigure their infrastructures to address rapidly changing requirements and application performance needs while reducing costs.

Learn from Xilinx experts and other industry leaders how Xilinx data centre technology enables the modern, composable data centre. At Adapt, you’ll discover how Xilinx has broken down the barriers to achieving fully software-defined and fully hardware-accelerated data centre acceleration. And you’ll hear how the rapidly expanding Xilinx partner ecosystem is solving thorny data centre challenges with turnkey, easy-to-deploy solutions.

Featured Sessions

The new SN1000 SmartNIC- realising the composable data centre

Accelerating big data with Amazon F1 featuring AWS

Migrating your cloud to Azure featuring Microsoft

Composable computational storage featuring Samsung

Turnkey real-time video streaming solutions featuring Wowza

The new Xilinx AI/Video platform for critical whole application acceleration

The new Xilinx AI/Video platform for critical whole application acceleration

Xilinx ‘s open-source low latency accelerated algorithmic trading system

And more!

Xilinx will also showcase more than 20 ecosystem partner solutions designed to solve the challenges faced by today’s data centre.

DETAILS

March 24-25, 2021 8AM – 11AM PDT / 11AM – 2PM EDT

A two-day virtual event with live Q&A. Pick your preferred sessions or tune in for the full event.

