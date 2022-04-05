Colt Technology Services has announced the deeper integration of its Colt On Demand service with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect, offering customers an even smoother user experience.

The new API-based feature is focused on delivering productivity and efficiency gains via an enhanced end-to-end customer experience. It offers an improved customer interface, with the integration between the OCI platform and the Colt On Demand portal. This allows customers to directly provision a more secure private connection from their on-premise environment to their preferred Oracle Cloud Region from the OCI Portal, rather than switching between the OCI Portal and the Colt On Demand portal.

This represents the latest expansion of the relationship between Colt and Oracle, and follows the announcement of the global FastConnect partnership and interconnecting of the Colt IQ Network to the Oracle Cloud Regions.

Colt On Demand for OCI allows customers to self-provision very secure, high bandwidth connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions in a matter of minutes and allows them to dynamically scale bandwidth up or down in near-real-time. Colt On Demand for OCI is controlled by an online customer portal and purchased through a flexible, pay-as-you-use commercial model.

Colt Technology Service’s CEO, Keri Gilder, says: “Our growing partnership with Oracle has allowed us to develop this new API-based feature, which delivers increased efficiency for customers and reduces the probability of human error as critical connectivity related data is transferred automatically from and through the OCI Portal to the Colt On Demand Portal without the need to switch back and forth with cutting and pasting.”