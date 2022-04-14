A recent report from Arizton Advisory and Intelligence has projected significant growth for the Nordic region over the coming decade. Ample availability of renewable energy sources and government support for the sector has made the region an attractive location for hyperscale and colocation facilities, with the Nordic market predicted to almost double in size, from $5.24 billion in 2021 to $10.21 billion in 2027.

The significant growth of this market will likely fuel the construction of new data centres in this region. However, Greger Ruud, Sector Development Manager – Data Centres at Aggreko, is warning that contractors will need to be supported in their efforts to ensure that the construction of new sites takes place sustainably. He says: “The Nordic region has championed sustainable operation in the data centres sector for many years, which is a primary reason that it remains a key location for investment.

“However, it’s critical that greener practice extends to construction as well as day-to-day operation, especially when the effects of embodied emissions are considered. While the Nordics are already closing in on achieving net zero construction, managing such unprecedented levels of growth will likely prove to be the region’s greatest challenge to date, so it’s vital that comprehensive support is provided during this period to maintain this.”

In order to ensure that data centre contractors are supported in their efforts to build sustainably, Aggreko has launched its landmark initiative Greener Upgrades. Within the scheme, the business has committed to achieving a 50% reduction in local emissions in the next 10 years, while also launching an online emissions calculator to help operators identify what carbon savings can be made on site.

This follows the introduction of Stage V generators to the Aggreko fleet and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a drop-in fuel, which can allow contractors to achieve up to a 90% reduction in CO 2 and 15-25% reduction in nitrous oxides and particulate matter.

Greger concludes: “Data centre operators in the Nordics have long led the way in doing all they can to reduce the environmental impact of their facilities, from construction all the way up to day-to-day operation.

“However, with the sector set to be supercharged in the coming years, it’s clear that support is needed in order to ensure sustainable growth. Here, initiatives such as Greener Upgrades will be invaluable in helping contractors rise to this upcoming challenge.”