Edgevana has announced that it now accepts payment for products and services using cryptocurrency. Tokens accepted include USD Coin (USDC), SOL, and Tether. In conjunction with Solana Pay, the Web3 focused bare metal data centre aggregator and technology provider is the first company in its space to accept crypto.

Customers must use a Solana Pay compatible wallet (Phantom, Solflare, Glow, and Slope) to enable these transactions. Solana Pay is a set of payment standards and protocols that enable merchants to directly accept US digital dollars at the point of sale, with instant settlement and virtually no cost. This is a truly decentralised payment system with no intermediaries or material fees.

“Many people in the Web3 space prefer to pay with cryptocurrency and we believe that offering payment options beyond the traditional will make Edgevana a preferred provider in this space,” says Mark Thiele, CEO and Co-Founder of Edgevana. “Customers will appreciate the security and efficiency that cryptocurrency payments offer, and it will help to reduce our transaction fees and the risk of fraud.”

Cryptocurrency is considered more secure than credit and debit card payments. When a customer pays with cryptocurrency, their data isn’t stored in a centralised hub where data breaches commonly occur. This is one of the reasons why cryptocurrency is considered more secure than credit card payments. In addition, every transaction is verified and secured on the blockchain general ledger. This makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to steal someone’s identity.

“As a truly decentralised payment rail, Solana Pay makes it easy for merchants to enable transactions in digital dollars for the benefit of their customers,” says Sheraz Shere, Head of Payments, Solana Labs. “Leading merchants like Edgevana understand that digital payments should be as frictionless as data moving across the internet, and Solana Pay makes that a reality.”