Panasonic and Tecnair’s split solution for critical environments

Author: Joe Peck

Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, a division of Panasonic that provides energy-efficient climate control systems, has collaborated with Tecnair, a supplier of custom pneumatic engineering solutions, to introduce a comprehensive split solution designed for critical environments up to 21 kW. This solution marks a milestone in precise cooling technology, combining Panasonic’s outdoor PACi NX condensing units with Tecnair’s P Series direct expansion (DX) units.

The system utilises R32 refrigerant, known for its low Global Warming Potential (GWP), with the aim to ensure effective cooling with minimal environmental impact. It is intended as a solution for environments where precise temperature and humidity control is crucial, yet space and load capacities are limited. Examples include laboratories, museums, archives, office buildings, and server rooms with compact equipment and small capacity requirements.

The Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) DX unit provides control of indoor climate, maintaining strict parameters for temperature and humidity. The control system on the P Series units offers full Modbus control, featuring a Wide Full Graphic LCD display, configurable digital inputs-outputs, and predictive safety systems.

The system’s design allows integration into various settings, while a compact footprint maximises space. Energy-conscious users are likely to appreciate its reportedly low operating costs and energy efficiency. Additionally, a wide selection of accessories enables customisation to meet specific needs.

Designed for quiet operation, the system places the compressor outdoors, reducing noise levels. Installation is versatile, with the ability to connect indoor and outdoor units across distances of up to 100 metres. For larger applications, the system supports networked configurations, allowing up to 12 CRAC units to be cascaded for expanded coverage and precise climate control.

Panasonic says its collaboration with Tecnair reflects a commitment to innovation and market responsiveness, offering solutions that reduce design, manufacturing, and operational costs, and that the range of units and accessories ensures the ability to meet diverse design and installation specifications.