Ecolab launches new cooling management technology

Author: Joe Peck

Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, has announced the launch of a new technology to drive high-performance data centre cooling. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has created exponential growth for data centres, with US data centre energy demand expected to grow from 25 GW in 2024 to more than 80 GW by 2030. By aiming to enable reliable uptime, reduce water consumption, and optimise energy efficiency, Ecolab’s technology intends to help operators address the water, energy, and performance demands of AI-driven computing. As part of the launch, Ecolab will highlight the full portfolio in Booth 102 at Datacloud Global Congress 2025, taking place in Cannes, France, from 3 to 5 June.

“The accelerated growth of AI, which is driving rapidly increasing rack densities, creates complexity for data centre operators as they address competing resource and business demands,” comments Mukul Girotra, Vice President and General Manager, Global High Tech. “By integrating monitoring, performance insights, and global expertise, we can help data centres prepare with scalable solutions that enable them to navigate the pressure of reliably doing more with less.”

The new development is referred to as 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, and has been designed for next-generation server environments. The system delivers real-time monitoring of coolant health, tracking coolant concentration, temperature, pH, flow rates and other fluid health indicators to help protect direct-to-chip servers and critical cooling infrastructure.

The new solution is supported by Ecolab’s Water Quality IQ performance insights, which provide data and recommended actions for operators. It also includes field service and lab analysis provided by multiple research facilities around the world, with results advertised to be available in as little as five days.

“Data centre operators need cooling systems that can keep pace with rapidly advancing heat loads,” says Mukul. “This portfolio, anchored by 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, expands our capabilities with advanced cooling technology for the data centre white space.”

Ecolab’s full suite of cooling management solutions also consists of previously established programs:

• 3D TRASAR for Cooling Water — which aims to help enhance cooling tower and chiller efficiency while minimising water use.

• 3D TRASAR for Adiabatic Cooling — which seeks to optimise direct evaporative cooling system performance through continuous water quality monitoring, and to support longer asset life and consistent operation with maintenance-free conductivity sensing.

• Water Flow Intelligence — which aims to deliver real-time visibility into water usage at the enterprise, site, and asset levels.



