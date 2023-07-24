Castrol has announced its collaboration with Hypertec. To accelerate the widespread adoption of Hypertec’s immersion cooling solutions for data centres, supported by Castrol’s fluid technology, both companies will collaborate to develop and test the immersion cooling technology at Castrol’s global headquarters in Pangbourne, UK.

Castrol announced in 2022 that it will invest up to £50m investment in its headquarters at Pangbourne. It is pleased to have the first systems in place and fully functional for research to begin on furthering immersion cooling technologies across systems, servers and fluids to provide world class, integrated solutions to customers.

Hypertec is the first server OEM to join Castrol in its drive to accelerate immersion cooling technology. The two will leverage Castrol’s existing collaboration with Submer, a leader in immersion cooling technology, who has provided its SmartPod and MicroPod tank systems to the Pangbourne facility, which have been modified to test new fluids and new server technologies.

Working together, Castrol will be able to continue to develop its offers for data centre customers and look to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling as a path to explore more sustainable and more efficient data centre operations. With immersion cooling, water usage and the power consumption needed to operate and cool server equipment can be significantly reduced.

