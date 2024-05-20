Tenable, an exposure management company, has launched its latest cloud security report, titled 2024 Cloud Security Outlook: Navigating Barriers and Setting Priorities.

The report reveals that most IT managers (97%) plan to expand their cloud environments in the next year. However, this ambition is being met with significant challenges, as 45% of those responsible for managing cloud security cite a major lack of expertise as a barrier to implementing new cloud security.

In addition to this, 33% of respondents stated that they believe one of the biggest risks to their cloud infrastructure now sits outside of the organisation in the form of third-party suppliers.

This highlights that whilst cloud adoption may be on the rise, organisations face serious security challenges from both inside and outside of their business.

Bernard Montel, EMEA Technical Director and Security Strategist, Tenable, explains, “In today’s digital landscape, organisations are racing to embrace cloud technologies for their myriad benefits, yet our latest findings reveal that a staggering 97% of organisations are currently grappling with insufficient expertise in cloud infrastructure security.

“While the intention to expand cloud systems is evident among IT leaders, the alarming occurrence of breaches and the identified risks, such as third-party providers in supply chains, underscores the urgent need for organisations to prioritise investment in upskilling and resources. Addressing the clear skills gap is paramount in fortifying cloud security measures and mitigating the risks posed by an evolving threat landscape.”

The report also sheds light on the prevalence of cloud-related breaches, with half (50%) of UK businesses stating that they suffered between three and four cloud-based security breaches in the last year alone.

Tenable says that this further highlights the urgent need for organisations to bolster their cloud security strategies and invest in the necessary expertise to safeguard their digital assets effectively, especially as IT managers expand their infrastructure and move more assets into cloud environments.

As businesses continue to embrace cloud technologies, Tenable remains committed to empowering them with innovative solutions and actionable insights to address the evolving challenges of cloud security.

The full Tenable Cloud Security Outlook Report 2024 can be accessed by clicking here.