As cyber attacks on organisations continue to make headlines around the world, the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) is encouraging CEOs and directors throughout the UK to take an active role in protecting their organisations’ cyber assets. Its Cyber Executive Education Course – which will be delivered for the first time in person – is set to take place in Edinburgh on 5-6 May 2022.

Ciaran Martin, Professor of Practice in the Management of Public Organisations at the University of Oxford and former CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, designed the two-day course to raise awareness that mitigating cyber security is no longer the sole responsibility of the Chief Information Security Officer. The course first ran in 2021 online to 150 Scottish business leaders.

Professor Martin says: “Cyber security and managing cyber risk doesn’t get many people out of bed but a major cyber incident can really impact your organisation. Despite all the hype cyber risks can be managed effectively. This course will help you think about your organisation by bringing together your computer security along with compelling real-world examples. It will equip you and your team with the tools and the way of thinking you need to allow you to get on with your mission with confidence. Taught with a blended approach of technical and academic experiments, the sessions will feature contributions from industry leaders and cover dealing with major threats and incidents.”

The course will be delivered via lectures, interactive discussions, and case studies. The sessions will cover a range of topics including: the role non-tech leaders play in cyber security management; actionable ideas to increase cyber resilience; and enabling informed conversations with your technology teams.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, notes: “Given the potentially devastating impact of a cyber incident, it is vital for all business leaders to take an active role in reducing the risk of cyber attacks on their organisations, and not leave the responsibility to their security officers. Recognising that attendees are unlikely to have in-depth technical knowledge, we have incorporated an element of ‘cyber demystification’ to keep the course accessible for everyone.

“The course has so far been successfully delivered online exclusively to Scottish business leaders, but as cyber security isn’t just a Scottish concern, we are opening the course to executives in the public and private sectors throughout the UK. We are also looking forward to welcoming everyone in person; active participation is a vital part of the course, and the face-to-face element will increase the level of engagement for attendees.”