Internet users across Nottingham are now able to connect their homes and businesses to the best digital infrastructure available thanks to progress made by CityFibre.

CityFibre has now made the majority of homes in the Wollaton area of the city ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

The rollout is now progressing into new areas with construction underway in West Bridgford, Basford, Hyson Green and Arboretum, while work in areas such as Lutterell, Bulwell, Compton Acres, Edwalton, Abbey, Gamston, South, Meadows and Trent Bridge is set to start in the next three months.

Homes in the Bilborough, Aspley and Leen Valley areas are also ready for service. Once the city-wide rollout reaches completion in 2027, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a choice of internet service providers.

Speaking of this latest milestone, Dominika Walker, CityFibre’s Area Manager for Nottingham says: “CityFibre has been making great progress in Nottingham and people we’ve spoken to have been amazed at just how much fibre we’ve put down so far. Reaching this latest milestone means residents can now start to benefit from this digital investment that will future-proof their connectivity for decades to come.”

In celebration of this latest milestone, CityFibre welcomed Lilian Greenwood, MP for Nottingham South, for a tour of the works in Wollaton, giving her a closer look at the project.

Lilian Greenwood MP comments: “The build progress is very encouraging and it’s great to see that households and businesses throughout the city are already experiencing the benefits.

“Becoming one of the best-connected cities in the UK with CityFibre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is vital to Nottingham’s future. Full fibre connectivity will support our economic, social and smart city ambitions.”

Nottingham is one of 60 other locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s £4bn Gigabit City investment programme which will bring new and better broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide. In Nottingham alone, CityFibre is investing £117m to make it one of the world’s best digitally connected communities.

Unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users consistently faster speeds for upload and download (up to 1,000 Mbps), near limitless bandwidth and connectivity users can depend on.