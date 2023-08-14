Supermicro has announced that it is delivering a high throughput, low latency E3.S storage solutions, supporting the industry’s first PCIe gen5 drives and CXL modules to meet the demands of large AI Training and HPC clusters, where massive amounts of unstructured data must be delivered to the GPUs and CPUs to achieve faster results.

Supermicro’s petascale systems are a new class of storage servers supporting the latest industry standard E3.S (7.5mm) gen5 NVMe drives, from leading storage vendors for up to 256TB of high throughput, low latency storage in 1U or up to a half PB in 2U. Its innovative symmetrical architecture reduced latency by ensuring the shortest signal paths for data and maximised airflow over critical components, allowing them to run at optimal speeds. With these new systems, a standard rack can now hold over 20PB of capacity for high throughput NVMe-oF (NVMe over Fabrics) configurations, ensuring that GPUs remain saturated with data. Systems are available with either the 4th gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or 4th gen AMD EPYC processors.

The systems also support up to 4xE3.S 2T (15 mm) CMM devices on Intel and AMD based platforms. These systems now enable memory cache coherency between CPU memory and PCIe attached DDR based memory devices. The new line-up of optimised storage systems includes 1U servers, supporting up to 16 hot-swap E3.S drives, or eight E3.S drives, plus four E3.S 2T 16.8mm bays for CMM and other emerging modular devices. The 2U servers support up to 32 hot-swap E3.S drives with both single-processor and dual-processor models. The dual-processor models support the latest 4th gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, while the single-processor models support the latest 4th gen AMD EPYC processors.

Customers will experience increased performance with these latest technologies. These systems all include PCIe 5.0 (twice the performance of PCIe 4.0), 1.5X memory performance of DDR5 compared to DDR4, and up to 1PB in a compact 2U server when 30TB drives become available later this year.

Click here for latest data centre news.