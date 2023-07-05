Schneider Electric has introduced its new Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular UPS. It is easy to select, quote, install and maintain, with a modular architecture that enables redundant, scalable options and Live Swap of power and bypass modules with no scheduled down time.

This uninterruptible power supply delivers robust power protection and high availability in a cost optimised, 50-250kW N+1 400V package, ideal for small and medium data centres and other business critical applications.

It also features a modular design with Live Swap in a compact, one cabinet footprint. Its scalability enables customers to pay-as-they grow, optimising capital investment with competitive acquisition costs.

Customers can buy the power modules they need upfront and enjoy optimised operating efficiency. They can then add power modules with third-party verified Live Swap as demand grows. The modular design also enables N+1 internal redundancy, which increases the system’s availability with no extra footprint.