NVIDIA has announced NVIDIA OVX servers featuring the new NVIDIA L40S GPU, a powerful, universal data centre processor designed to accelerate the most compute-intensive, complex applications, including AI training and inference, 3D design and visualisation, video processing and industrial digitalisation with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.

The new GPU powers accelerated computing workloads for generative AI, which is transforming workflows and services across industries, including text, image and video generation, chatbots, game development, product design and healthcare.

Powerful performance for AI and graphics

NVIDIA OVX systems will enable up to eight NVIDIA L40S GPUs per server, each equipped with 48GB of memory. Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, the L40S includes fourth-generation Tensor Cores and an FP8 Transformer Engine, delivering over 1.45 petaflops of tensor processing power. For complex AI workloads with billions of parameters and multiple data modalities, such as text and video, L40S enables up to 1.2x more generative AI inference performance and up to 1.7x training performance compared with the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU.

To power high-fidelity professional visualisation workflows like real-time rendering, product design and 3D content creation, the NVIDIA L40S GPU includes 142 third-generation RT Cores that deliver 212 teraflops of ray-tracing performance. This enables creative professionals to create immersive visual experiences and photorealistic content.

For computationally demanding workflows, such as engineering and scientific simulations, the NVIDIA L40S includes 18,176 CUDA cores, delivering nearly five times the single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance of the NVIDIA A100 GPU to accelerate complex calculations and data-intensive analyses.

Early adoption

Among the first cloud service providers to offer L40S instances is CoreWeave, which specialises in large-scale, GPU-accelerated workloads.

Software to boost AI

Enterprises deploying L40S GPUs can benefit from NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. The software provides production-ready enterprise support and security for over 100 frameworks, pretrained models, toolkits and software, including NVIDIA Modulus for simulations, NVIDIA RAPIDS for data science and NVIDIA Triton Inference Server for production AI.

Omniverse expands

The next generation of NVIDIA OVX systems powering Omniverse Cloud will feature L40S GPUs to deliver the AI and graphics performance needed to supercharge generative AI pipelines and Omniverse workloads.

Availability

The NVIDIA L40S will be available starting this fall. Global system builders, including ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HPE, Lenovo, QCT and Supermicro, will soon offer OVX systems that include the NVIDIA L40S GPUs. These servers will help professionals worldwide advance AI and bring generative AI applications like intelligent chatbots, search and summarisation tools to users across industries.

