Zayo Group, a leading global provider of fibre network infrastructure, has announced a new Waves on Demand service to deliver unparalleled access to bandwidth across its 400G fully enabled lit-fibre network in Europe. This allows customers to turn up services across Europe within just five working days, significantly reducing service delivery intervals from the industry standard of 30+ days.

According to a recent OMDIA survey, rapid service activation is the most important feature for buyers of high-capacity services, yet ordering and turning up Wave routes has been getting slower and less flexible across the industry. Zayo’s Waves on Demand, powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 technology, enables customers to efficiently scale bandwidth on dedicated, pre-provisioned circuits, reaching up to 800G line side capacity. With Zayo’s offering, customers can access industry-leading speed and pricing, including the best available in high capacity services, with service activation in just five working days.

This rapid implementation model has been deployed on key connectivity corridors between Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Dusseldorf. Coupled with Zayo’s metro network, this capability can be extended to key access locations across Western Europe. Zayo expects to expand this capability to Dublin, Manchester, and Milan by the end of this year.

Michael Katz, VP for Product & Technology at Zayo Europe, says, “At Zayo, we’re focused on addressing our customers’ needs now and into the future by connecting what’s next. We know that turning up Wave capacity can be a long and tedious process, leaving businesses with subpar services that impact their ability to deliver for their customers. Our new Waves on Demand offering will provide our customers with seamless service that is efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, meaning they can react in a matter of days to their business and customers’ needs.”

Will Rhodes, Director EMEA Carrier Managed Service Partners at Ciena, says, “The industry is crying out for faster turn-up of services. Getting high-capacity connectivity in several days will help to improve Zayo’s wholesale and enterprise customers’ agility and efficiency. This step-change will align better with end-user needs and digital experience.”

You can request Waves on Demand service by contacting Zayo in Europe.