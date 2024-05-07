Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies, via the Extended Technologies Complete program to bring affordable and innovative hybrid cloud solutions for backup, data protection, and long-term retention to customers.

In a time marked by the exponential growth of data, organisations worldwide face the need for efficient and cost-effective storage solutions. The Wasabi-Dell collaboration addresses this challenge by providing flexible, efficient hybrid cloud solutions enabling users to optimise their data management processes while simultaneously reducing overall costs.

“Dell is a clear industry leader with a broad and deep portfolio of transformative technology,” says David Friend, co-founder and chief executive officer at Wasabi Technologies. “This collaboration will extend the reach of Wasabi’s cloud storage to a broader audience, catering to users in search of dependable, economical solutions for safeguarding their data archives over the long haul.”

The cloud has become the preferred location for long-term data backup retention and disaster recovery. Dell’s PowerProtect Data Domain appliances natively tiers data to Wasabi, enabling customers to benefit from a complete data protection solution for on-premises storage with long-term cloud retention. In addition, Wasabi integrates with Dell NetWorker CloudBoost to bring long term retention in the cloud to existing NetWorker customers.

“The collaboration between Wasabi Technologies and Dell Technologies presents a powerful solution for organisations grappling with data growth,” says Dave McCarthy, research vice president at IDC. “Organisations need a hybrid cloud infrastructure that is efficient and cost-effective, and that has the ability to scale with them during their data management journey. This collaboration meets these challenges head on.”