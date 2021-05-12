Epsilon has been selected by Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company, to provide a secure and high-performance multi-cloud environment in Singapore. Epsilon’s managed cloud routing service connects Tokopedia’s production environments in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud via multiple high-speed Cloud Connects, serving the technology unicorn’s cloud to cloud needs via Epsilon’s private network.

Epsilon delivers high-bandwidth cloud connections between Tokopedia’s IT infrastructure via its private network. Cloud Connect provides a scalable and flexible solution for Tokopedia to grow its bandwidth according to rising e-commerce demands in Indonesia, and delivers a secure marketplace platform for its 10+ million merchants and 100+ million monthly active users. Through Epsilon’s network fabric, Tokopedia is able to connect and manage its production IT infrastructure in a multi-cloud environment with improved availability and quality of experience.

“We’re very excited to be working with Tokopedia to extend its cloud capabilities powering the leading online marketplace in Indonesia. Tokopedia now has the freedom to access and orchestrate the cloud services it needs as its business grows,” said Warren Aw, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Epsilon. “We are solving the fundamental challenges of cloud connectivity that are often associated with management, performance and security. By utilising direct connections to multiple clouds, Tokopedia’s mission-critical applications and data in the cloud are secured. It can focus on improving its offering without having to worry about the network infrastructure.”

Tokopedia can quickly provision new cloud interconnect services with automation through Epsilon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny. The platform allows users to buy and manage ethernet services for interconnecting data centres and direct connections to leading cloud service providers and internet exchanges globally.

“Our platform helps merchants reach new audiences while providing a seamless online shopping experience for consumers. With the rising demands for a better digital experience, we needed an agile and flexible solution for securing and improving the performance of our connectivity to the cloud,” said Ryan de Melo, VP of Engineering at Tokopedia. “Epsilon’s cloud connectivity solutions make it simple for us to directly access the CSPs of our choice with the layer three routing that matches our needs. We look forward to Epsilon’s ongoing support in enabling us to build our reliable online marketplace for businesses and consumers across Indonesia, and to further achieve our mission of democratising commerce through technology.”