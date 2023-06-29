Spirent Communications has announced that Indonesia’s new Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center (BBPPT) has selected it to conduct high-speed Ethernet network equipment and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing.

Utilising Spirent TestCenter enables labs to facilitate advanced testing features that include high scalability, automation, and real-time reporting for complex network systems.

Located in Tapos, Depok, West Java, the BBPPT is being developed by Indonesia’s Communication and Information Ministry. The laboratory will be completed by the end of the year and begin operations early in 2024 to provide telecommunication equipment and device testing. The aim of the centre is to be able to protect and maintain the quality of equipment, and guarantee that tools and devices intended for use in Indonesia meet the exacting technical requirements demanded by next generation communications networks.

The company’s partner on the project, Unitronic Jaya, says that Spirent was chosen by the BBPPT because it is recognised as a leader in the field of network testing, and is backed by the strong local knowledge and IP network engineering expertise of its partner.

Churn Hoong, Country Manager for Spirent’s Southeast Asia region, says, “We are pleased to be working with the rapidly developing BBPPT project to help ensure high-level IP network testing services that will benefit Indonesia and neighbouring countries. Spirent TestCenter will play an important role by providing the labs with accurate and reliable test results that are essential for ensuring the quality and performance of the ICT equipment.”

The Spirent TestCenter is an end-to-end test solution delivering high performance with deterministic answers. Service providers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and enterprises use it to test, measure, and validate its networks and deploy services with confidence – from traditional performance testing to rigorous analysis of virtualisation, cloud computing, mobile backhaul, and high-speed Ethernet.

BBPPT is the master laboratory under the MCIT in Indonesia. When completed, it will be one of the sophisticated in Asia, with six laboratories outfitted with cutting-edge equipment to provide a testing ground for next-gen communications equipment.