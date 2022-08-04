Altnets has been awarded Top Performing Team at the prestigious Hustle Awards. Organised annually by Startups Magazine, the Hustle Awards celebrate the best in business innovation and achievement amongst start-ups from across the UK. Altnets were shortlisted from a record number of entries and went on to win the top prize at the awards evening in London.

Altnets was launched in late 2020 by Co-Founders Paul Britnell and Sam Bangle to support the needs of the UK telecoms market as the nation upgrades to full fibre broadband networks. The company partners with manufacturers from across the world to support independent internet service providers with all their supply chain requirements, offering all the build materials they need for network infrastructure, from fibre cables, ducts and nodes to access chambers.

The Altnets team assists the company’s customers through their entire telecoms build journey and are at the heart of the business, providing outstanding service from beginning to end. Between February 2021 and April 2022, the team’s success led to an incredible 700% growth in Altnets’ turnover, 100% client retention and successful on-boarding of over 80% of the total client base.

The Hustle Awards are judged by professionals at the forefront of their industries, chosen for their knowledge, experience and integrity. This ensures winners are picked on the merit of their entries and nothing else.

Sam Bangle, Co-Founder and Director of Altnets, comments: “We are thrilled to see our hard-working team recognised at the Hustle Awards. Being a young company, we have experienced exponential growth over the past 18 months, despite many challenges within the supply chain industry, and that is 100% down to our talented team.

“The team’s top-notch knowledge of the telecoms industry and strong relationships with our manufacturing partners means they can fully support customers through the whole procurement process; save them time and money; and solve any problems arising in the supply chain.”

The judges’ comments on Altnets’ entry reflects the strength of the team’s performance over the past year:

“This is a company that lives by its values. Not only is there clear evidence of Altnets’ strong customer retention and business growth, its entry also demonstrated the challenges that the company faced in achieving this success.

“All the while it continued to go the extra mile to deliver great service to its clients. The judges loved the humanity of this entry.”

A spokesperson from Startups Magazine says: “Winning a Hustle Award is an extraordinary achievement and it’s one the team is marking with the publication of the first edition of the winners’ guide. The talent and innovation found in the award submissions seriously impressed the judges and we believe it is important to champion these triumphs long after the event is over.”