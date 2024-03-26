Reichle & De-Massari (R&M) and US Conec have announced the execution of a definitive license agreement that enables US Conec to produce and supply harsh environment connectors fully interoperable with R&M’s HEC-QR connector format.

The HEC-QR connector from R&M and the HEC-DC connector from US Conec encompass a next-generation family of connectors for harsh environments, supporting single fibre (SC), duplex (LC) and multi-fibre (MT) variants.

The novel, 19mm circular housing format enables simple insertion and extraction in dense cabling environments via actuation by the strain relief boot. The IP 68 rated connector embodiment is compliant with the requirements of GR-3120 for single fibre applications and GR-3152 for multi-fibre applications. The robust connector solution is ideal for applications requiring rugged optical connectivity, such as fibre to the home, industrial, broadcast and transportation.

R&M CTO, Robert Merki comments, “The HEC-QR connector family offers the perfect combination of easy handling and robust performance. Together with US Conec, we will be able to offer solutions for harsh environment applications around the globe and set a new standard for pre-connectorised outdoor connectivity.”

Mike Hughes, VP Product Management at US Conec, comments, “We are excited to build on our long-standing partnership with R&M by collaborating on the next generation of harsh environment connectivity with the introduction of HEC-DC solutions with DirectConect technology. R&M delivers proven, reliable Swiss-precision craftsmanship for fibre optic connector technologies. The simple push on insertion and quick release extraction mechanism for the new platform enables state-of-the-art, high-density optical connector functionality for harsh environment applications.”