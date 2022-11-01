The worldwide data centre market is experiencing explosive year-on-year growth as our reliance on reliable access to data increases. Therefore, as we become more reliant on remote or hybrid working models, it’s essential that data centres run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

One method of improving reliability is by using ‘plug and play’ connectors and pre-assembled cables, which can reduce maintenance time and the overall cost of ownership when compared to hardwired connections. By switching to a HARTING plug and play solution, costly wiring errors can be eliminated and installations simplified.

The Han-Eco from HARTING is an electrical connector which ensures critical power to data systems via a quick and easy installation process. The Han-Eco system can support either power inserts with a built-in ground for safety or an unparalleled choice of modular inserts, including data, signal and power options. What’s more, the Han-Eco will integrate into power distribution units of the future, ensuring safer power connection points, space savings and decreased downtimes.

The range is manufactured from high-performance plastic, which complies with standards IEC 61948 and EN 45545-2, and offers IP65 protection and substantial weight savings compared to traditional metal housings. In addition, the hoods and housings are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, thanks to their resistance to environmental impacts.

HARTING also offers connectorised cable assemblies, which distribute power from the data centre’s Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) to the Power Distribution Units (PDUs), a streamlined process which reduces costs and improves profitability. These assemblies consist of a cable between one or two connector hoods. Inside the connector is an insert or multiple inserts where the conductors from the cable are terminated. The connector hoods then mate with a matching housing wired to the PDU and/or UPS.

When using cable assemblies there is no need to hire an electrician and, since everything is pre-wired and pre-tested, wiring errors are virtually eliminated. In addition to improved installation, cable assemblies also offer benefits during the design and prototype phase and make access for maintenance easier.

HARTING has 40 years’ experience of building cable assemblies and can offer standard or custom cable lengths and a range of housings. All customised products are built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Northampton and are based on market-leading connectors from the extensive HARTING range.

HARTING’s manufacturing facility holds ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management, the ISO 14001 Environmental Standard and UL certification for Wiring Harnesses ZPFW2 / ZPFW8.

HARTING also manufactures numerous solutions for data network cabling, including the ix Industrial connector, which offers significant internal board-to-cable and I/O panel space saving. This allows more ports to be installed in the same space, meaning data centre operators can install smaller server racks. For the RJ45, the company offers the Ha-VIS preLink RJ45 system, which improves the reliability of on-site data network cabling repairs.

To learn more about HARTING’s wide range of connector and cabling solutions for data centres, please click here.

Alternatively, visit us on stand 410 at the Data Centres Ireland show.