EXA Infrastructure has announced a strategic partnership with NJFX. This collaboration marks a significant step in bolstering global network connectivity with EXA establishing a new Point of Presence (PoP) at NJFX’s facility.

EXA Infrastructure operates a vast 142,000km fibre network spanning 34 countries and connecting 300 cities. With 13 Tier 3-equivalent data centres and several strategic subsea routes, including a low-latency transatlantic link, EXA’s network is a cornerstone of this partnership.

As part of this strategic presence at NJFX, EXA announced a partnership with Bulk for the Havfrue cable system. EXA will integrate Havfrue with their pan-European backbone network to provide direct connectivity to the Nordics, avoiding major conventional transatlantic traffic passages.

EXA Infrastructure, VP Network Investments, Steve Roberts, says, “As we embark on this strategic partnership with NJFX, we’re not just connecting infrastructure; we’re forging a pathway for our customers to traverse the digital landscape faster and more efficiently than ever before. We are excited to be partnering with NJFX and this collaboration amplifies opportunities for our customers to access Europe with unprecedented speed on the EXA network. We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions in today’s digital era that is defined by connectivity.”

The alliance with EXA amplifies NJFX’s dedication to offering customers options in network connectivity.

Felix Seda, General Manager at NJFX, says, “We are proud to have EXA Infrastructure as part of our growing ecosystem integrating their expansive network with our robust connectivity infrastructure. By establishing a presence at the NJFX colocation campus, EXA customers are now able to leverage low latency routes to major connectivity hubs avoiding legacy chokepoints.”