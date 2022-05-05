NetIX and Epsilon have strengthened their existing partnership by adding all 150+ NetIX locations and peering services onto Epsilon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, to broaden and simplify connectivity options for Epsilon customers.

Whilst NetIX operates a global network, it has a strong position and footprint across central and eastern Europe, and similarly, Epsilon is known for its network across Asia Pacific and western Europe. Combined, this partnership will enable customers to gain unparalleled access into these regions and benefit from both providers.

With NetIX’s locations and peering services now added to Infiny, users will be able to add new routes and services to their networks at the click of a button, allowing them to operate as a single end-to-end, hassle-free network.

“Combining our global network and services with Epsilon reflects NetIX’s commitment to building our network based on customer needs,” says Chris Harper, CCO of NetIX. We look forward to collaborating with wholesale businesses and enterprise organisations who want to expand their reach in the central and eastern European regions where we have unparalleled strength and help them drive transformative changes that improve the way they connect and work.”

Also available on Infiny is NetIX’s Global Internet Exchange (GIX) service; GIX’s popularity grew among content networks and ISPs with the start of the COVID 19 pandemic as it combines and blends over 9,000 routes from 30+ IXPs without the need for multiple VLANs, ports, or contracts.