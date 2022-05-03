NetIX and eStruxture Data Centres have launched a partnership to provide global connectivity services and unique global peering solutions to enhance the networks of eStruxture’s customers directly from their Canadian facilities.

eStruxture customers can now access all NetIX’s 150+ global locations, 30+ Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and their Global Internet Exchange (GIX) peering solution directly from any one of eStruxture’s data centres via the Tunnelling over Internet (ToI) service.

NetIX’s ToI service enables any network to connect into the NetIX platform via the public Internet and take advantage of all the same benefits as members physically connected via a cross connect. This broadens the possibility for all eStruxture customers; no longer will they need to use a physically connected provider for network services. Instead, they’re able to reach and access new cities and services through a ToI connection.

“We are delighted to be NetIX’s first Canadian partner and believe that their next-generation network solutions are an amazing addition to our ecosystem.” says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. “Our new partnership with NetIX is a testament to our continuous committed to helping our customers to grow and expand their reach as their business necessitates it. We look forward to offering their services in any of our facilities across Canada”

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with eStruxture Data Centres,” comments Neven Dilkov, CEO and Founder of NetIX. “NetIX and eStruxture are similar in that we’re both privately owned and independently operated, enabling us to be agile, flexible, and responsive. With these clear attributes, we’re looking forward to working together to better serve customers with global solutions quickly and easily from Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.”

Language and culture barriers can cause potential business-inhibiting obstacles to networks looking to gain access to central and eastern Europe, and the Caucasus and CIS regions (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan). Individually arranging connectivity could be problematic and fraught with misunderstandings, but as NetIX’s network is unparalleled in these regions, networks wishing to expand can now easily reach them using the ToI service to access the NetIX platform and all the network-enhancing services it offers.