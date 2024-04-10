DataVerge, owner and operator of Brooklyn’s carrier-neutral interconnection and data centre provider, has announced a partnership with Megaport, a Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to expand services to Brooklyn, New York.

The partnership will provide local enterprises with cloud connectivity services to Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud through DataVerge’s facility in Brooklyn.

Customers of DataVerge will be able to access Megaport’s leading ecosystem of 850+ enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, comprising 290+ cloud on-ramps to the world’s leading clouds. These include AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more. The expansion will enable businesses to seamlessly and directly connect to cloud and IT services on a global level without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

“As one of the leading cloud markets in New York City, Brooklyn has been growing at a rapid rate over the past several years, and Megaport is excited to partner with DataVerge to launch our services there,” says Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport. “This partnership will enable our customers to grow with Megaport as we continue to expand our global footprint, as well as create new opportunities for us to service Brooklyn-based businesses. We look forward to working with DataVerge and our cloud partners to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services in Brooklyn.”

Megaport joining DataVerge’s growing interconnection community will bring strong value to local businesses in Brooklyn seeking a broad range of service providers and greater access to direct cloud connectivity. This, in turn, will help these customers adopt hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures to drive their business. Companies with global IT footprints will also be able to take advantage of Megaport’s presence in DataVerge’s Brooklyn facility to connect to public clouds and other services on demand. The ability to provision IT backbone capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centres in near real-time via Megaport’s private Software Defined Network will accelerate the growth of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities globally, while supporting data growth and localisation of mission-critical applications.

“DataVerge is excited to offer our customers Megaport’s leading global NaaS platform, providing an easy way to connect their businesses to cloud services for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments inside our Brooklyn data centre,” says Ray Sidler, CEO of DataVerge. “The partnership will give our customers the agility, flexibility, and scalability they need to make their digital transformation initiatives a success.”