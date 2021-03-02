To prepare itself for the next wave of digital innovation M1 Limited (M1), Singapore’s first digital network operator, is undergoing a major digital transformation to be more agile and customer-centric. This blog discusses how using intelligent automation software in the cloud enables M1’s growing customer base to have more immersive digital experiences and unlock new opportunities.

From using Viber to speak with friends abroad to performing surgery through HoloLens or recording TikTok videos, life in Asia revolves around digital experiences. Delivering these rich applications requires a network to be fast, adaptive, and scalable. Capitalising on M1’s fast and low latency network and using a software-defined approach, M1 is transforming its digital experience by creating a digital platform that uses Blue Planet intelligent automation software to simplify operations and improve the customer experience to keep up with the fast-paced lives of Singaporeans.

Why we can’t survive without personalized experiences today

The way we work and interact with others has rapidly changed in recent years. The rise of gaming, cloud services, and 5G provide an opportunity for operators like M1 to digitalise their business and tailor offerings to the specific requirements of their customers.

“Today’s consumers and businesses increasingly require not just connectivity but highly personalized experiences,” says M1’s Chief Digital Officer Nathan Bell. “By deploying Blue Planet, we can better focus on building an innovative and forward-looking technology infrastructure to leapfrog the competition.”

Advancing path toward digital requires flexible software

M1 is deploying Blue Planet products, including Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) and Blue Planet Inventory (BPI), to achieve these goals. Blue Planet is an open software portfolio that’s purpose-built for automating the full service lifecycle. It provides end-to-end visibility and control to simplify service design, activation, and assurance in multi-vendor environments. Modular and cloud native to ease integration and interoperability, Blue Planet improves M1’s operational agility and helps transform their business to provide exceptional digital experiences for customers.

Partner ecosystems and the cloud are critical

Blue Planet is integrated within M1’s cloud and partner ecosystem. Our global system integrator partner Infosys provides M1 with tailored delivery services, leveraging Blue Planet DevOps tools and resources, to support its digital transformation. Implementing this network architecture so it can handle an array of use cases and a large number of devices helps M1 to deploy the on-demand services customers require.

According to the latest GSMA report, 23% of total mobile connections in Asia Pacific will be running on 5G by 2025. With the continued rise of 5G, service providers in Asia need to prepare their networks with the level of automation and simplification that is required to eloquently deliver services to end users.

With an agile and customer-centric network automated by Blue Planet, M1 can achieve its goals of delivering 5G and establishing Singapore as the digital hub for Asia.